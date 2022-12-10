Amaravati: Several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema of Andhra Pradesh are receiving heavy rainfall following the Cyclonic storm Mandous that crossed the Mallapuram coast in Tamil Nadu on Friday night.

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in Annamayya district, Chittoor, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore district, Tirupati district and YSR Kadapa district on Saturday. According to G Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (disaster management), 708 people were evacuated from unsafe low-lying areas and moved to safer areas.

A senior official of the State Disaster Management Authority said 23.3 mm of rainfall was recorded in Annamayya district, 30.5 mm in Chittoor, 14.1 mm in Prakasam, 57.6 mm in SPSR Nellore district, 75.7 mm in Tirupati district and 14.5 mm in YSR Kadapa district between 8.30 pm on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday.

State Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy held a teleconference with the concerned officials and directed the respective District Collectors to visit rain-affected areas on Saturday and Sunday and initiate the enumeration process after the rain is stopped.

Tirupati has been receiving rainfall since Friday. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas of the temple town. The KVB Puram Mandal in Tirupati district recorded the highest rainfall at 258 mm on Saturday.

Also Read: Cyclone Mandous Wreaks Havoc in Chennai, 4 Dead; Rainfall in Andhra

According to official information, cyclone alert messages were sent through common alert protocol (CAP) to as many as 89 lakh subscribers spread across the six districts which are likely to be affected due to heavy rains during December 8-10.

YSR District administration has started a control room in the collectorate to help the public in view of cyclone Mandous.

District Collectorate Office Control Room No. 08568-246344

Kadapa Revenue Division Control Room: 08562-295990

Jammalamadugu Revenue Division Control Room: 9440767485

Badvel Revenue Division Control Room: 91812160052

Pulivendula Revenue Division Control Room: 7396167368