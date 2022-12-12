Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Collectors and officials to be more humanitarian and generous while carrying out relief and enumerating the crop loss incurred due to Mandous Cyclone.

The Chief Minister held a virtual meeting with the district collectors at his camp office here on Monday to take stock of the cyclonic storm Mandous and heavy rains that battered the affected districts

All relief should be disbursed quickly and officials should ensure that all types of paddy, including discoloured and wet ones, should be purchased at Minimum Support Price (MSP). Even if the farmers want to sell outside, officials should ensure they get MSP.

All the Collectors in the districts affected by the cyclone should evolve steps for the paddy procurement, he said, adding that seeds should be provided for every farmer with an 80 percent subsidy.

The Chief Minister further said that if any house is flooded, the family should be given Rs 2,000 cash along with ration supply. Help should be extended for waterlogged houses with concern, irrespective of towns or villages, he said.

Responding to the death of one person in a wall collapse, he said that all assistance should be provided to the victim's family within a week. He also made it clear that wherever there is damage to livestock, steps should be taken to provide compensation immediately and prepare estimates for enumerating the crop loss.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Municipal Urban Development Department Special CS Y Sri Lakshmi, Revenue Department (Land Administration) Special CS G Sai Prasad, Energy Department Special CSK Vijayanand, Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Sasi Bhushan Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical Health) MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Y Madhusudan Reddy, Civil Supplies Commissioner H Arun Kumar, Transport Secretary PS Pradyumna, Agriculture Commissioner C Harikiran, Disaster Management Director BR Ambedkar and other were present.

Also Read: AP Govt Announces Financial Assistance to Cyclone-hit Victims