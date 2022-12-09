Cyclone Mandous: Orange Alert in Six Districts of Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department sounded an orange alert in six districts of Andhra Pradesh-Chittoor, Tirupati, Prakasam, Kadapa, Nellore, and Annamayya.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Prakasam, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Sathya Sai. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to lash many parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and the Rayalaseema region.

According to the latest weather bulletin from the IMD, the cyclone Mandous lay over the southwest Bay of Bengal about 270 km ESE of Karaikal. It will move west northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of December 9.

