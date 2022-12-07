Cyclone Mandous To Hit South Andhra On December 8

AMARAVATI: A new tropical cyclone- Cyclone Mandous formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh on December 8 and receive heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic storm.

The cyclonic storm is named 'Cyclone Mandous', the name which is given by the United Arab Emirates this time, which means a treasure box in the Arabic language.

'Cyclone Mandous' is the second tropical storm to rise in Bay of Bengal post-monsoon this year after 'Cyclone Sitrang' which occurred in the month of October.

The well-marked low pressure formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am on Tuesday moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by the evening. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday evening and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu­, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday morning, IMD Amaravati said.

It will continue to move west northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, ­Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 48 hours.

Heavy to extremely heavy rains with gale-speed winds are likely to batter Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, between 7 and 9 December with a rise on 8th December.

Director of IMD, Amaravati Stella S said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in Southern Andhra Coastal regions and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with a speed of 40-50kmph gusting to 60kmph followed by heavy to very heavy rain, likely at isolated places.

This will affect the combined districts of Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Prakasam on the 8th, 9th, and 10th. Meteorological Department officials said that there will be heavy to very heavy rains in some places and light to moderate rains in other places. North Andhra, as well as the East and West Godavari districts, are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on December 10.

The Cyclone Warning Center in Visakhapatnam has warned fishermen not to venture out into the seas for fishing till the 10th of this month. Those fishermen who were out at the seas were asked to return immediately.

State Disaster Management Organization MD BR Ambedkar asked people to be vigilant in the wake of rains and farmers to take adequate precautions for the crops. Sullurpet RDO K. M. Rosemond advised fishermen not to go fishing in Pulicat Lake from Wednesday to the 10th of this month.

