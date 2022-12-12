It seems that the State of Andhra Pradesh might not get any respite from rainfall for the next three days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rains. With Cyclone Mandous weakening another Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast & adjoining East central Arabian Sea around 13th December.

A low-pressure area (remnant of Cyclone Mandaus) has weakened over north interior Tamil Nadu, adjoining south interior Karnataka & north Kerala. However, its associated surface periodicity continues in the same region. It is spread up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level. It is likely to originate in the southeast & adjacent east-central Arabian Sea off the North Kerala-Karnataka coast. As a result of this, a low-pressure area will form in the same area by December 13 and move west-northwestwards and then to the Indian coast. A surface circulation is likely to emerge over the South Andaman Sea by December 13, 2022.

Amaravati Meteorological Center has said that this could result in rains in many parts of Andhra Pradesh because of this. Weather forecast for the next three days in North Coast AP, Yanam, SCAP and a few places in Rayalaseema

North Coast Andhra Pradesh & Yanam :–

Today :- Light to moderate rains are likely at some places.

Tomorrow:- Light to moderate rains are likely at one or two places.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh :-

Today:- Light to moderate rains are likely in many places. Heavy rains are likely at one or two places.

Tomorrow :- Light to moderate rains are likely in many places.

Rayalaseema :-

Today and tomorrow:- Light to moderate rains are likely in many places.

Day after tomorrow:- Light to moderate rains are likely in some places.

Rainfall continued in coastal districts of southern and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Sunday due to Cyclone Mandous. The incessant rainfall inundated low-lying areas, damaged crops, disrupted vehicular traffic, and threw normal life out of gear. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Sunday night that light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema today; over Kerala & Mahe & Lakshadweep on 12th & 13th December 2022 and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter.

