AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held an official meeting on the preparedness of the administration to tackle Cyclone Mandous which will impact South Coastal AP and a few places in Rayalaseema.

In a review meeting held on Thursday,at the Camp Office inTadepalli, the Chief Minister directed District Collectors to be vigilant and take adequate precautions for

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the collectors of various districts to be vigilant. He instructed officials of the agriculture department to create awareness about the precautions to be taken by the farmers and to be helpful to them ahead of cyclonic storm Mandous.

He directed authorities to review the impact of the storm from time to time. The CM also directed officials to inform fishermen not to venture out into the seas for three days during the colonic storm

Officials informed the CM that due to the impact of the storm, rain is predicted in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, and other districts.

He advised the officials to be alert for the storm, take precautionary measures and if necessary, keep a constant watch on the relocation of the rehabilitation center. The Chief Minister also suggested that various departments should work in coordination and prevent loss of life and ensure the safety of the general public.

