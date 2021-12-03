Cyclone Jawad: North Coastal AP On Alert For More Rains

The Andhra Pradesh government put the official machinery in the three north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam on high alert as cyclonic storm Jawad is likely to hit the Bay of Bengal coast on Saturday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts on Thursday and directed them to take all precautionary measures.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors and officials to set up relief camps at required locations. He instructed the officials to be alert in low-laying areas and ensure no one troubled due to cyclone.

The State Government has appointed three officers for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakapatnam districts each.

H. Arun Kumar has been appointed as a special officer for Srikakulam, Kanthilal Dande for Vizianagaram, and Syamala Rao for Vishakapatnam district, to monitor relief measures.The Chief Minister directed the special officers to depart to their assigned districts and coordinate and monitor relief works.

"Ensure that nobody faces any problem because of the cyclonic storm. Be alert, particularly in the case of low-lying and vulnerable areas," YS Jagan told the Collectors.

DD over westcentral Bay of Bengal lay centered near Lat. 14.0°N and Long. 86.0°E, at 0830IST of 03rd December, to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours & reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, the 4th morning. pic.twitter.com/Vi8KvwRK97 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile, State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner K Kanna Babu said winds with a speed of 45-65 kmph were likely along the Bay of Bengal coast from Friday night and might reach 70-90 kmph on Saturday morning. Moderate to very heavy rain was likely at various places in the north coastal districts under the influence of the cyclonic storm.The Government has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Monday.

