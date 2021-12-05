Cyclone Jawad Meaning Liberal or Merciful Spares AP From Major Damage

AMARAVATI: Saudi Arabia has given the cyclone its name 'Jawad' meaning the liberal or merciful and as proven by its name as spared Andhra Pradesh from further damage due to heavy rains.

In a major relief for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha the cyclonic storm Jawad weakened into a deep depression on Saturday and is likely to weaken further into a depression by the time it reaches Puri on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The storm lay centered over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 180 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and 330 km south-southwest of Puri, Odisha at 5:30 pm, and weaken further into a depression by Sunday morning

However, the conditions will remain unsafe for shipping and fishermen in the central and north Bay of Bengal till Monday.

The only loss of life reported was that of a teenager who was killed due to the heavy rains in Srikakulam district on Saturday. In Vajrapukothuru mandal, heavy winds uprooted a coconut tree that fell on a Gorakala Indu (16), killing her instantly. State Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appala Raju, who hails from the district, visited the victim's family in the Palasa hospital and promised all help.

More than 60 relief centres have been opened for people to take shelter by the AP Government said. As per the IMD reports heavy rains lashed Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts and Visakhapatnam districts did not experience much rain.

Srikakulam district, however, received a downpour of over 11 cm, with the Tekkali revenue division recording the maximum of up to 5.7 cm at isolated places.

Although the storm did not affect the East Godavari district, fishermen complained that 20 houses near the coast were badly damaged due to the heavy waves lashing their village. The coastal road from Kakinada lighthouse to Uppada was cut off. A large bridge near NTPC was also severely damaged.

AP Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has directed the authorities to take steps to preventive measures against the threat of floods as heavy rains are likely due to the impact of the cyclone Jawad. On Saturday, he held a video conference from the camp office in Vijayawada with officials of the Water Resources Department in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts affected by the cyclone. Based on the water currently stored in the projects and the incoming flows, it is suggested to avoid the threat of floods by releasing the floodwaters downstream and warning those living there.

