Cyclone Jawad: AP CM Instructs DCs on Precautionary Measures

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with district collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakapatnam, East and West Godavari districts regarding the situation in the wake of Jawad Cyclone and discussed the precautionary measures to be taken.

During the review meeting held at the camp office on Friday soon after his return from two day tour of rain-affected districts, the Chief Minister directed the officials to be cautious to ensure there is no human loss and added to keep Rs 10 crore available for each district for relief measures and other works. He said the special officers should be vigilant and ensure no negligence in relief measures. He instructed the officials to maintain quality in food, drinking water and cleanliness in toilets in relief camps. He said to keep NDRF and SDRF teams ready and added to keep additional teams on standby. He instructed the officials to alert people in low lying areas and evacuate them if necessary and added to review the current situation of Ponds, Canals, and Reservoirs. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to coordinate with irrigation department officials and take up emergency repair works in case of leaks to water bodies.

Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma informed the Chief Minister that they are ready to face any situation in North Andhra and Godavari districts. He said 11 NDRF teams, 6 Coast Guard teams, 10 Marine Police teams, 5 SDRF teams and 18 Fire Service teams have already been deployed in North Andhra districts. In addition to them, 115 JCBs, another 115 tippers were also made available. 232 water tankers, 295 diesel generators, 46,322 metric tonnes of rice, 1,018 metric tonnes of pulses, 41,032 liters of cooking oil, and 391 tonnes of sugar were sent to the respective districts. The meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains in coastal areas of the state on the afternoon of May 5.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Law and Order Additional Director General A Ravi Shankar, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usha Rani, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Kona Sashidar, Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar, Disaster Management Secretary K Kannababu, Housing Corporation MD Narayana Barath Gupta and other officials were present in the meeting. Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma attended the meeting from AP Bhavan, New Delhi through VC.