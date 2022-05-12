Cyclone Asani Makes Landfall in Coastal AP, Weakens Into Deep Depression

AMARAVATI: Cyclone Asani made its landfall between Machilipatnam and Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh late on Wednesday night after weakening into a deep depression, the State Disaster Management Authority said.

As per the Amaravati India Meteorological Department, it has further weakened into a depression and emerged into the Bay of Bengal in the Yanam-Kakinada region in the state, SDMA Director B R Ambedkar said in a release. Coastal AP districts would continue to receive moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places with winds gushing to a speed of 50-60 Kmph.

The IMD authorities have asked people to be cautious and fishermen should not venture into the sea as the Bay of Bengal would continue to be rough.

At 8 AM the IMD authorities in a tweet updated that the deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh remained practically stationary during the last 6 hours and weakened into a depression over the same region. It is likely to hover around the same region and weaken further into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during the next 12 hours.

Deep Depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh remained practically stationary during last 6 hours and weakened into a Depression over the same region. It is likely to hover around the same region and weaken further into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/sErfRza49x — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 12, 2022

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a videoconference with Collectors of coastal districts and reviewed the situation. He asked the administration to be on high alert and fully geared up to meet any emergency. “Focus should be on preventing loss of lives,” he said.

Also Read: Cyclone Asani: AP CM YS Jagan Convenes Emergency Meeting, Directs Officials To Be On High Alert