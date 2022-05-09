Cyclone Asani Effect: Heavy Rainfall Likely For 3 Days Over North Coastal AP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Asani, the severe cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, with winds up to 120 km per hour, is moving towards coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha at a speed of 25 km per hour on Monday. However it expected to weaken gradually over the next two days, the weather office said. Under the influence of the cyclone, coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall and heavy rainfall at isolated places from Tuesday evening for the coming three days.

The cyclonic storm lay centred about 550 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam and 680 km south-southeast of Puri at 5:30 am on Monday, a special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said at 8:45 am. Asani, the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this season, is predicted to reach the north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around May 10.

SCS Asani moved WNW with a speed of 25 kmph during past 06 hours and lay over WC and adjoining South BoB at 0530 hours IST. To move NWwards till 10th May and reach WC & adjoining NW BoB off North AP & Odisha coasts. To weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm in next 48 hrs. pic.twitter.com/fTlSP9LR4T — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 9, 2022

As per IMD-Amaravati director Stella S said that heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over north coastal AP with squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph likely at one or two places in north coastal AP and Yanam from May 10 to 12.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at one or two places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the period. The IMD said Asani will lose its strength and weaken considerably as it moves along the coast and cease to be a cyclone before it hits the coast.

Fishing banned till May 12

Authorities have cautioned fishermen not to venture out in the seas and have alerted the second-level warning in all harbours. This was issued by the Weather department with the Cyclone Asani touching the coast and winds at a speed of 60 kmph.

