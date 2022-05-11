Cyclone Asani: AP On High Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a high alert, urging the authorities to initiate urgent steps even as the severe cyclonic storm, Asani, moved close to the coast.

In view of heavy to extremely heavy rain forecasts, the government alerted the people in cyclone-prone areas and also asked the fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Administrations in all coastal districts in the State have been put on alert and disaster management personnel have been asked to be on standby to take up rescue and relief works at any given movement.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams and kept seven teams on standby in the state.

As part of the preparedness, 19 flood relief teams and six diving teams along with necessary gear have been stationed at Visakhapatnam. Five Indian Navy ships with relief material are on standby. Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has put 73 teams on standby to restore the power supply in case of an emergency.