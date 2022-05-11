AMARAVATI: With Cyclone Asani weakening from a severe cyclone into a cyclone, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday afternoon conducted a video conference with Collectors of cyclone-hit coastal districts and reviewed the situation and measures being taken to handle the cyclone impact. He asked the administration to be on high alert and fully geared up to meet any emergency. “Focus should be on preventing loss of lives,” the Chief Minister said.

The government has already sent nine NDRF and SDRF teams to the districts. YS Jagan issued directions on the action to be taken in the wake of the cyclone. " Funds have already been given to you and as the cyclone is moving along the coast, further vigilance is needed in the coastal areas," he told collectors and officials. "Heavy rains are likely in some areas. The cyclone weakening is a good sign, but there should be no scope for negligence and we must see to it that there is no threat to the people. Move people from flooded areas to safer areas. Open relief camps where needed, " he instructed.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to give Rs.1000 per person and Rs 2,000 to families who have been moved to relief camps. “ Ensure that there are good facilities in the relief camps. Keep the generators, and JCBs in working condition and be prepared for any eventuality. These arrangements should be made mainly in the seven districts which are most affected by the Cyclone Asani, he said. "Krishna, Guntur, NTR, East-West Godavaris, Eluru and Kakinada districts are likely to be affected by noon. In the evening it will affect Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts and in the evening it will affect Alluri Sitaramaraju and Parvathipuram districts. If the communication and power systems are disrupted, immediate action should be taken to restore the lines, " the Chief Minister said.

"Deal with cyclone victims with a humanitarian perspective. They should be given help in case of any difficulty they face. Do not hesitate to provide compensation. In addition to the Central Helpline, the district-wise helpline numbers should be made responsive and widely publicized, and respond promptly to the incoming calls,” YS Jagan said.

Heavy rains are expected in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, and Krishna districts. The impact of Cyclone Asani on the district of Visakhapatnam is high. Authorities warned people in the low-lying areas were asked to be vigilant. Special control rooms have been set up in coastal mandals and fishermen were warned not to venture into the seas in the coming three days.

Cyclone Asani lay 40 km southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and is expected to cross the coast near Antarvedi in a few hours, the State Disaster Management Authority said. By late evening, Asani is expected to weaken further into depression and drift back into the sea close to Yanam, the SDMA said.

While moderate to heavy rains were likely to continue in the coastal districts, winds with a speed ranging from 60-80 kmph were forecast along the Bay of Bengal coast. Rainfall ranging from 1 cm to 6.5 cm was recorded at different places in the coastal districts from Srikakulam to Bapatla since Tuesday, authorities here said.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayati Raj, Rural Development) Budi Muthyalanayudu, Home and Disaster Management Minister Taneti Vanitha, R&B Minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja), CS Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Disaster Management officials participated in the video conference with the Collectors. Special CS Poonam Malakondayya, Housing Special CS Ajay Jain, Transport and Medical Health Chief Secretary MT Krishnababu, Disaster Management Director BR Ambedkar, and other senior officials were also present.

Also Read: Several Flights Cancelled at Visakhapatnam Airport for the Second Day Today as Rain Batters Coastal Andhra