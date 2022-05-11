Cyclone Asani: Andhra Pradesh Coastal Districts Control Room Numbers List
AMARAVATI: As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports Cyclone Asani is weakening from a 'severe cyclonic storm' to a 'cyclonic storm'and lies about 40 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 140 km southwest of Kakinada, and 280 km southwest of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone is expected to further weaken into a depression by tomorrow morning.
A red alert, warning of very heavy rainfall, was issued for parts of coastal Andhra, including Guntur and Krishna, while a 'yellow' alert was sounded for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Godavari districts.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted a videoconference with the collectors of coastal districts and reviewed the situation. He has directed officials to be on high alert and ensure they are geared up to meet any emergency. “Focus should be on preventing loss of lives,” and he also directed officials to widely publicize the district control room numbers to handle emergency situations.
District Control Room Numbers
Kakinada Collectorate Control Room No: 18004253077
Kakinada RDO Office Control Room No: 0884-2368100
Srikakulam: 08942-240557
East Godavari: 8885425365
Eluru Collectorate Control Room No: 18002331077
Vizianagaram: 08922-236947
Parvathipuram Manyam: 7286881293
Machilipatnam Collectorate Control Room No: 08672 252572
Machilipatnam RDO Office Control Room No: 08672 252486
Bapatla Control Room Number: 8712655878, 8712655881
NTR District Collectorate Control Room No: 90103 13920
Visakhapatnam: 0891-2590100,102
Anakapalli: 7730939383
Also Read: Cyclone Asani: AP CM Calls For Emergency Meeting, Directs Officials To Be On High Alert