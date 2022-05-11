AMARAVATI: As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports Cyclone Asani is weakening from a 'severe cyclonic storm' to a 'cyclonic storm'and lies about 40 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 140 km southwest of Kakinada, and 280 km southwest of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone is expected to further weaken into a depression by tomorrow morning.

A red alert, warning of very heavy rainfall, was issued for parts of coastal Andhra, including Guntur and Krishna, while a 'yellow' alert was sounded for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Godavari districts.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted a videoconference with the collectors of coastal districts and reviewed the situation. He has directed officials to be on high alert and ensure they are geared up to meet any emergency. “Focus should be on preventing loss of lives,” and he also directed officials to widely publicize the district control room numbers to handle emergency situations.

District Control Room Numbers

Kakinada Collectorate Control Room No: 18004253077

Kakinada RDO Office Control Room No: 0884-2368100

Srikakulam: 08942-240557

East Godavari: 8885425365

Eluru Collectorate Control Room No: 18002331077

Vizianagaram: 08922-236947

Parvathipuram Manyam: 7286881293

Machilipatnam Collectorate Control Room No: 08672 252572

Machilipatnam RDO Office Control Room No: 08672 252486

Bapatla Control Room Number: 8712655878, 8712655881

NTR District Collectorate Control Room No: 90103 13920

Visakhapatnam: 0891-2590100,102

Anakapalli: 7730939383

