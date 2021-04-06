Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar Pays Tributes Slain CRPF Jawan S Murali Krishna

HYDERABAD: The mortal remains of Constable Sakhamuri Murali Krishna (210 CoBRA Bn (Elite Anti-Naxalite Force of CRPF) who attained martyrdom in a fierce encounter with the Naxals in Bijapur (Chattisgarh) reached Hyderabad Airport by Indigo Flight, on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad VC Sajjanar paid tributes to Murali Krishna in the presence of CRPF Officers and TS State Police Officials.

VC Sajjanar condoled the bereaved family and assured them that the complete police force of Telangana stands with the family. Police officials offered salutations and observed two minutes of silence for the departed soul.

Sajjanar, conveying his condolences to the officer’s family, said arrangements were made by the authorities concerned for the family to travel to his native place.

The body was transported to his native place in Guidpudi Village, Guntur District in Andhra Pradesh where his final rites were performed on Tuesday.

At least 22 security personnel were killed and 31 suffered serious injuries following an exchange of fire between forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. Chhattisgarh Police said in a statement that at least 12 Maoists were killed and 16 injured in the gun battle following the ambush. The security forces were ambushed by around 400 Naxals, who surrounded the jawans from three sides and opened fire.

Out of the 22, two of them Routhu Jagadeesh hailed from Gajularega of Vizianagaram district and Shakamuri Murali Krishna belongs to Sattenaplli of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

CP Cyberabad VC Sajjanar, Ranga Reddy District Deputy Collector Prateek Jain, DIG GC-CRPF Rajkumar Agarwal, DIG GC - CRPF Sallauddin, CRPF DIG GC Rangareddy Brajesh Singh, CRPF Commandant Meena, CRPF Commandant Dharamprakash, Sh. Vikaram Singh, Assistant Commandant, Cyberabad CAR Head Quarters ADCP Manikraj, Shamshabad ACP V Bhaskar and others were present.

