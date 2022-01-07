CVL Narasimha Rao Thanks AP Govt Over Movie Ticket Price Regulation

HYDERABAD: Senior advocate and character artiste CVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday stated said that the steps taken by the Andhra Pradesh government on regulating movie ticket prices were truly commendable.

Speaking to the media CVL Narasimha‌ said that for the sake of a few 'big' producers' benefit they were creating a ruckus over the movie ticket rates, he alleged.

The actor further questioned the producers who while making big movies at such a high budget, why were they not paying wages to workers at the lower level. How can an ordinary movie buff watch a movie with his family if the ticket price is at Rs.1,000, he questioned further.

CVL Narasimha Rao said that he was grateful to the AP government and the Minister of Cinematography Perni Nani for the steps taken to regulate and streamline the price and sale of tickets.

