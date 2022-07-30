Custodial Deaths in AP Declines Under CM YS Jagan

The custodial deaths in Andhra Pradesh have gone down under the leadership of Cheif Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy , YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said. Vijayasai Reddy tweeted, the figures show that Andhra Pradesh is one of the few states where custodial deaths have gone down, which is encouraging. Under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, I am sure this number will go further down in the comings years as well.

AP stood 15th position in the cases pertaining to custodial deaths. The state reported 48 cases of custodial deaths so far from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. According to the statistics provided by the ministry, Andhra Pradesh reported 48 cases of custodial deaths so far from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, against 50 in the previous year during April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 501 cases, followed by West Bengal with 257 and Bihar with 237 cases. “A total of 2544 cases were reported in the period between April 2021 to March 2022 across the country. There is a decrease of two cases in Andhra Pradesh,” according to the statistics.

Also Read: AP Opposition Busy Criticising Govt Instead of Helping People