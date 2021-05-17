Curfew In AP Extended Till May End

The Andhra Pradesh government decided on Monday to extend the curfew till May end. A decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that curfew should be imposed for at least four weeks so as to contain the spread of coronavirus. The CM directed the officials to take necessary steps to prevent an increase in number of coronavirus cases in the rural areas of the state.

Starting Wednesday May 5, the government imposed a half day curfew across the state to curb the spread of coronavirus. The shops and business establishments, kept open from 6am to 12 noon with Section 144 in force. Except for emergency services, all shops and commercial establishments are not allowed to operate after 12 noon.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government will provide financial aid to the children whose parents have died due to COVID-19. He directed the authorities to take necessary actions so as to provide financial assistance to them. He said that certain amount should be deposited in the name of such children and they can live with the interest obtained on the amount.