AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decision to organize a drive from July 20 to August 7 to extend loans to farmers as well as tenants in the state.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Agriculture minister said meetings will be conducted in all villages to extend loans to farmers and tenants and also sensitize farmers on Kisan credit cards as part of the drive.

With an aim to benefit the tenants along with farmers, the government has come up up with the new legislation. The new legislation will not harm the landowners as it provides cultivation rights to the tenants for 11 months only. It is the moral responsibility of the landowners to disclose the details of tenants to the authorities. The Centre is extending the scheme benefits only to farmers but the state government is providing the benefits to both farmers and tenants.

Stating that the loans will be given to all those having Crop Cultivator Right Cards (CCRC), Kannababu said, about 4,02,229 farmers in the state have received CCRCs and more 1.5 lakh CCRCs will be issued.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set Rs 8,500 crores crop loan target for this year. The agricultural advisory boards will be set up in the state soon which would play a key role in crop cultivation. Recently, the government had paid interest dues to the tune of Rs 1,150 crores on agricultural loans.