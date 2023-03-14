Criticising CM Only Agenda of Pawan's Machilipatnam Meet

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani stated that Pawan formed Janasena only for Chandrababu.

Speaking at the media point of the AP Assembly on Tuesday, he said that the Janasena party was holding the Foundation Day meeting only to insult CM YS Jagan and have no other agenda.

It is characteristic of a political party to discuss our achivements, what's wrong with that? But Pawan Kalyana floated a political party only to serve Chandrababu. Pawan wants all his fans to vote for Chandrababu. Pawan is working for Chandrababu. Perni Nani commented that there will be no big difference between the current assembly and the Machilipatnam assembly.

Pawan's job is to insult CM Jagan and Kapu leaders. This is what will happen in Machilipatnam meeting, he said. What will be held in Machilipatnam is not foundation day event, but a meeting to criticise the CM. Pawan is desperate to pawn the kapus to Chandrababu. Pawan will never change. If the movies are flops then they will lose money. But this is where Pawan can make profits even after a flop. Pawan gets angry when we call him a package star. But when ABN Radhakrishna brands him a 1000 crore star package, he's happy, signed off Perni Nani.

