Crime Rate Dropped in AP: DGP Rajendranath Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy said that the crime rate has decreased in the state this year. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said that the number of pending cases has reduced a lot this year and 57,000 cases have been settled in Lok Adalat.

The top cop said that the percentage of convictions has increased by 66.2 percent and 44 people have been convicted in rape and murder cases . He said that charge sheets have been filed in 88.5 percent of the cases. A total of 169 PD Act cases were registered across the state, the DGP said.

The DGP further added that a total of 2,31,359 cases were registered in 2022. He said that because of the women police, the details of those who commit crimes in the villages can be known in advance. He said that the murders have decreased from 945 to 857. However, AP DGP Rajendranath Reddy said that there has been some spike in thefts in the state.

