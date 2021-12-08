AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the YSR Jagananna Colonies and YSR Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme and directed the officials to create awareness of the benefits of the OTS scheme for house loans among people.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that OTS scheme is totally voluntary and houses will be registered with clear title. He said the state government will be waiving off Rs 10,000 crore of housing loans of the poor and the registrations will be done free of cost. He said the beneficiaries would get legal rights on the properties and directed the officials to create awareness on these benefits among them.

The Chief Minister said a few vested interests have been trying to hinder the implementation of the OTS scheme. He said the previous government did not consider proposals to waive interest of housing loans and approximately 43,000 people have also paid interest along with the principal amount during the previous government and added that only B- form patta was given after complete payment in the past. He said the state government was giving complete legal rights of the property to the beneficiaries through OTS scheme and they have the right to mortgage or sell the property. He said the OTS scheme is a best opportunity for the poor and it’s entirely their decision to use the scheme or not and directed the officials to distribute the registration documents from December 21. He said the state government will also register the houses and give absolute rights to 43,000 people who paid the loan amount in previous government and added that the registration process will be continued in Village Secretariats in future.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have issued orders to remove section 22-A and cancel stamp duty, transfer duty and user fees for OTS scheme beneficiaries. They said the registration process is being done in Village/ ward secretariats and added that registration document, field sketch and loan clearance certificates are being issued to the beneficiaries of OTS scheme. The officials have furnished the details of the progress of the works of construction of houses under ‘Pedarandariki Illu’ scheme.

Housing Scheme: The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the construction of houses as the court cases were resolved and rains were stopped and focus on the quality of the works. He instructed the officials to give better suggestions to the people who are building the houses on their own and added to implement the policies that will reduce the construction cost. He said the bricks required for construction should be manufactured close to the respective colonies and Labor camps and cement warehouses should be set up inside the layouts so that there won’t be transportation charges.

Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usha Rani, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Municipal Administration Commissioner M M Naik, APSHCL MD Narayana Barath Gupta, APSHCL Chairman Davuluri Dorababu and other officials were present.

