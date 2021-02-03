Create Awareness On Disha App Among ASHA, Anganwadi Workers: AP CM YS Jagan To Officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on implementation of Disha initiatives and said charge-sheet should be filed with in seven days in crimes related to women and children.

During the meeting held at Camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said to focus on any problems regarding infrastructure during investigation process and also on setting up of special courts for dealing Disha cases and added that women helpdesks should be setup in all police stations.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that Cyber Kiosks launched for security of mobile phones are giving good results. The Chief Minister said to display suggestions on how to use kiosks near them and added they should be setup at railway stations, bus stations and educational institutions. He suggested to keep 'Disha' name to kiosks. He said the construction of forensic labs at Titupati and Vishakapatnam should be completed on a war footing.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to put up hoarding at Disha Police stations and colleges incorporating the services, protection and security details provided under Disha programme. He said to liaise with women police in village and ward secretariats and directed the officials to create awareness on Disha programme among women police in village and ward secretariats. He said awareness on Disha app should be created among Asha workers and Anganwadi workers in villages along with ANMs in Village and Ward Secretariats and added that posters and hoardings with details of Disha app and other initiatives should be displayed at Village and Ward Secretariats.

The Chief Minister enquired if police are reaching the location of victim within the stipulated time immediately after receiving the call from Disha SOS Or not. The Police said they had been reaching the location in an average of six minutes and and counselling is being given in some cases. The Chief Minister said the complainant should be checked if their problem is solved or not. The feedback should be taken from them and the followup process should be done regularly.

He said uniforms should be prescribed for Village and Ward Secretariat staff and Spandana programme should be conducted for two hours in Village and Ward Secretariats every day without fail.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that crime against women has been decreased 7.5 percent in 2020 compared to 2019 due to implementation of Disha initiatives. Charge sheet is filed within seven days in 471 cases and within fifteen days in 1080 cases and punishment is given in 103 cases. 1531 cases were filed for cyber bullying and 823 cases were filed for sexual harrasment and codified data of 1,40,415 people who have been sexually harassed in the past. The officials said 2,750 petitions are received through Cyber Mitra and 374 FIRs were registered. 12 lakh people have downloaded Disha app so far and action was taken in 799 incidents reported through the app and 154 FIRs were registed. Maharastra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have started Disha initiatives and the prime minister has praised Disha Patroling vehicle, they said.

The Chief Minister said Police Department should protect formers and government is planning to setup a special police station in every district especially to solve the problems of the farmers. He siad the government is planning to set up this system to stand by the farmers in case of frauds in the sale of agricultural products and the like. The main aim of these police stations is to protect farmers from not being cheated by traders, he said and added that a special desk will be setup in every police station for farmers and all these desks should be under district police station for farmers. He directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan regarding it.He said RBKs and Police department should work collaboratively. Farmers will move to many parts of the country to sell their agriculture produce and this new system should help them legally and protect them if they get into any trouble. He said the prime focus of this new system is to help and support farmers as soon as they are met with any injustice. He directed the officials to brainstorm and come up with an action plan.

Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharitha, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Disha Special Officers Kritika Shukla, Deepika Patil, Principal Secretary for Women and Child Welfare AR Anuradha, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Nilam Sawhney and others were present.