VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member Vijay Sai Reddy asserted that Visakhapatnam will soon become the executive capital of the state and the CRDA case in the Court of law has nothing to do with it.

Talking to media persons in the presence of district in-charge minister Kurasala Kannababu on Wednesday, he stated that a Chief Minister could provide governance from any place. On the CRDA case in the court of law, he said that it had nothing to do with shifting the executive capital to Visakhapatnam for which arrangements would be made shortly.

Vijay Sai Reddy said the city would be developed and a six-lane highway would come up between Kailasagiri and Bhogapuram.

On the issue of Panchagramalu in Simhachalam area where people were seeking regularisation of their lands, the MP said that the matter was in the court and pattas for the house-sites would be given only after the verdict. An affidavit was filed in the court on the issue and we will pay the owners as per the court decision. We will build a retaining wall around the Simhachalam lands. Rs.500 Crore will be sanctioned for Eluru-Thandava Reservoir connection, he said. He further revealed that the Government was making plans to further develop the 98 wards in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Letter To Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan Over COVID Vaccine Supply To States From Centre