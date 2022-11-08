CPI Members to Hold Protest During PM Modi’s Visit to Telugu States

Amaravati/Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) said its members will organise protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telugu states from November 11-12 over region-specific issues.

It may be noted here that the Prime Minister Narendrta Modi is visiting Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) on Nov 11 and Ramagundam (Telangana) on Nov 12. He will dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd to the nation.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Tuesday, CPI state Secretary K Sambasiva Rao said the Prime Minister Modi has not fulfilled a single commitment made to the state at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and therefore, the PM should not be allowed to enter Telangana.

The CPI leader said the Prime Minister should tell the people what his BJP-led government at the Centre has done for Telangana during the last eight years. He said the Centre has failed to establish a tribal university and a central university in the state. Sambasiva Rao also said the Modi government has not done nothing to set up a Bayyaram steel plant and Kazipet railway coach factory.

Earlier on Sunday, the party’s AP state Secretary K Ramakirshna told reporters in Vijayawada that the left parties will demand cancellation of the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel plant and the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Kadapa: Two Inter-state Robbers Arrested for Robbery of Container Load of Electronic Goods