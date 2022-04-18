CPI (M) Member BV Raghavulu Lauds AP Village/Ward Secretariat System

VIJAYAWADA: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Polit Buro member B.V. Raghavulu on Sunday lauded the village and ward secretariat system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. He said that they were supporting this system, however, they should function under the confines of the Panchayats, Municipalities, and Municipal Corporations. Raghavulu was in the city to attend a two-day CPI(M) State committee meeting.

Speaking at a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday, he criticized the Central government for imposing financial burden on State governments with unpopular people policies, such as rising petrol and gas prices.

He also alleged that the ruling YSRCP government was not questioning the Central government about the burden falling on the people. He said the main opposition party TDP was not doing enough in trying to contain the Sangh Parivar forces and criticized them for remaining silent.

The CPI (M) leader also alleged that the Central government was selling state-owned enterprises and handing over power plants to private individuals. He said the BJP distancing from the people with the Narendra Modi- regime. He accused the BJP of creating religious clashes to cover up its failures.

