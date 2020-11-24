'CPI Has Lost Credibility In AP After Joining Hands With TDP'

AMARAVATI: Communist Party India (CPI) leaders are working for TDP’s agenda and such a big gathering coming to Polavaram shows their real intentions. Addressing media here on Monday, the Minister said that the Communist leaders coming in large numbers only shows that they wanted to create a scene and has no intention to seek clarifications.

Earlier CPI used to fight for public issues, but they lost their credibility over time by joining hands with TDP. He dared CPI leader K Ramakrishna to answer why they didn't agitate regarding Polavaram during the TDP regime or questioned Naidu when they failed to complete the project and sanction R&R package in his five-year term. He criticised CPI leaders' visit to Polavaram, saying that ten people can go to oversee Polavaram works but there is no need to go with 200 members, while over 3,000 people are working at the site. All this is to create chaos at the construction site and the government doesn’t tolerate such cheap politics, he added.

The Minister said the project will be ready by 2021, dam works will start in February, and assured that there would be no deviations. He also stated that an invitation will be sent to all party leaders for the inauguration and those having any objections are free to measure the dam height with tape. He said TDP leaders are making false accusations with regard to the Polavaram project and Communist leaders are playing to the tunes of Chandrababu Naidu. He challenged the CPI leaders to talk about the December 2017 union cabinet meeting which was attended by former TDP ministers and secret pacts of Naidu. The Minister said that the Communist leaders have remained silent as they only go by the directions of Chandrababu Naidu and don't want to corner him.

Minister Anil Kumar Yadav stated that neither TDP nor CPI leaders have the right to talk about R&R package as they had neglected it and agreed to compromise Polavaram for commissions. The Finance Minister is in talks with the Centre regarding the project and the State will definitely complete Polavaram by 2021.