COVID Vaccine: AP To Begin With Health Workers

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend inaugaration of COVID vaccination programme at Government General Hospital at Vijayawada on January 16.

Nation-wide rollout of vaccination is being done in 3000 locations across the country for all health care workers. In our state,

332 locations have been identified for launch of the programme. After the launch these locations will be increased gradually to cover all health facilities in the state.

It is expected that in next 15 days all health care workers in the state will be vaccinated. After 28 days second dose must be administered for all these health care workers.

Other frontline workers like Police, Municipal staff, Revenue staff and those who worked in the forefront during Covid will be vaccinated in next phase.

The state has received 4.7 lakhs doses of covishield (Serum institute of India) and 20000 doses of covaxin (Bharat Biotech).

4.7 lakh doses of covishield have been distributed to districts and have reached the 332 locations where the programme is being launched.

At each location, a team of six staff will work together to vaccinate 100 beneficiaries per day. Each team is supervised by a doctor. Total 2324 staff would be working to vaccinate a maximum of 33200 health care workers per day.

SMS messages have been sent to all the beneficiaries who have been identified for vaccination today and same shall be done every day.

At every location three rooms --a vaccinating room, a waiting room and an observation room is arranged.

Pregnant women, those aged below 18 years and those persons who have any contraindications for any vaccine should not be vaccinated.

Covid appropriate behaviour must be maintained at the vaccination site. Mask, Hand hygiene and physical distance must be maintained.