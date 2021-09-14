AMARAVATI: The State of Andhra Pradesh has achieved two milestones as part of the three-day special Covid-19 vaccination drive. On Monday, it had administered 3.5 crore vaccine doses and also vaccinated more than one crore people with two doses.

Incidentally, this comes on the same day when the nation has completed administering 75 crore doses. The special drive took place from 11th to 13th September.

Highlights of the COVID Vaccination Special Drive

Andhra Pradesh after achieving 100% vaccination of Health care workers, Front Line Workers, and people aged between 45 + (with at least one dose) now took up the special drive to vaccinate the 18 – 44 years age group population.

Over 28.63 lakh people aged between 18-44 were vaccinated in the three days of the special drive which received a good response from the public.

Each district on average vaccinated 2.5 lakh people in 3 days

A total of 28,63,445 people were given the jab at the ward secretariats as part of the drive.

The drive kick-started at 7 am at all ward secretariats. Doctors, nurses, Health dept. officials ASHA workers, ANMs, Ward secretariat volunteers informed people about the drive-through phone calls and group messages, and massive publicity.

People above 18 years of age were also given the emphasis to be vaccinated as part of the drive.

Each District Collector organised a meeting on daily basis with the health dept officials and directed them to take up the drive.

