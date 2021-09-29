AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh crossed another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination by completing the administration of over four crore doses. According to the Medical and Health Department data, 4,00,47,088 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in the state so far.

Of the total, 2,68,15,370 persons got inoculated with the first dose and 1,32,31,718 of them took the second as well. The state has a population of 3,47,31,282 in the 18-plus age group, which is targeted under the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

About 76 percent of the targeted group has so far taken at least the first dose of the vaccine in the state, the data showed.

#AndhraPradesh has administered more than 4 Crore #COVIDVaccine doses across the state. 2.68 Crore people received at least one dose in it. If you are yet to get the jab, visit your nearest vaccine centre#LargestVaccineDrive #APFightsCorona #COVID19Pandemic #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/PrZC5L0rsg — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the State reported 1,084 COVID positive cases as per the latest Medical and Health Department bulletin. Thirteen people have died due to COVID. Of the thirteen, 5 people in Chittoor, 3 people in Krishna, 3 people in Prakasam, one in East Godavari, and one person from Nellore district have died due to the virus.

East Godavari tops the list of the total number of active cases where there are 2,293 cases and 244 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours.

