COVID Third Wave: Train Nurses On Treating Children, AP CM YS Jagan to Health Officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed with District Collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues including Covid, during the Spandana video conference, held here on Tuesday.

Interacting with the officials the Chief Minister said that the number of cases have come down, which is a good sign and stated that a door to door fever survey was conducted over 10 times which had yielded good results in identifying and treating those affected at the earliest and told to continue the fever surveys. He directed the officials to focus on vaccination and to take precautions until 100 percent vaccination is done. In regard to testing, he instructed the authorities to conduct only Rt-PCR tests to those with symptoms and ig tested positive, they should receive services through 104. The also lauded the staff for the efforts in controlling Covid.

The Chief Minister directed the District Collectors to monitor all the notified hospitals to ensure that quality food, infrastructure, medicines and sanitation are in place and told to review on these aspects at least once in every 15 days. He said that steps should be taken to provide free medical care under YSR Aarogyasri and develop 104 Call Center as a one stop solution for the public, where they can receive services within three hours.

The officials informed that currently 322 hospitals are offering Covid treatment, where 3196 ICU beds are still available of the total 4592 ICU beds. Similarly, of the total 19,258 oxygen beds, 15,309 beds are available. The Chief Minister said to equip all those hospitals with a CCTV network and monitor.

Further, he directed the authorities to brace up for the possible third wave. Since studies are showing that children would be affected in the third wave, officials were instructed to be prepared with a good action plan, especially considering the treatment for children and complete all those works in the next two months. He instructed the authorities to check whether all required infrastructure is in place or not including the special wards for children. He told the officials to check on the quality of ICU beds in teaching hospitals and provision of medical care to infants and ensure that oxygen beds are available at CHCs and area hospitals and avail the services of pediatricians.

He directed the officials to prepare an action plan at district level for the next two months and implement it. He told the authorities to ensure that all the medicines in the government hospitals meet the standards of WHO and GMP. Also, the Chief Minister stressed on providing training to the nurses in providing treatment to children.

