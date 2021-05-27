COVID Situation: AP SSC Exams 2021 Postponed

TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh state government has decided to postpone the 10th State Board (SSC) examinations, which were scheduled to commence from June 7, 2021. State Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that the decision to postpone the class 10 examinations was taken considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation and as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Education Minister asserted that conducting the Tenth and Intermediate Examinations was necessary. "We made the decision keeping mind the students' future,'' he said. These marks are required for entrance tests like JEE and NEET, ”said Adimulapu.

Andhra Pradesh state government had reduced the syllabus for the SSC 2020-21 examinations and has also reduced the total count of papers from 11 to 7 papers. The intermediate examinations were also postponed by the state earlier considering the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

The exams will be postponed and a fresh schedule of the exams will be released only after conducting a thorough analysis of the COVID situation in the State probably by July.

