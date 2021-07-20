COVID Review Meet: Brace Up For Possible Third Wave, Says CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to prioritise vaccination and lead it effectively, as it is the only way to fight against Covid-19. Further, he directed the authorities to brace up for the possible third wave and be prepared for it.

During the Covid review meeting, the Chief Minister said that the State government was able to provide vaccination to a large number of people through efficient management. He instructed the officials to focus on vaccination for teachers and complete it before the reopening of schools and further stated that the vaccination for pregnant women should be actively pursued. Although nearly 35 lakh vaccine doses were given to private hospitals since May 2021, the consumption was only about 4,63,590 doses. In regard to this, the State government had decided to appeal to the Centre to allocate those vaccine doses to the government.

So far, the State government has received 1,80,82,390 vaccine doses, of which 8,65,500 doses are yet to be administered. As on date, a total of 1,82,49,851 vaccine doses have been administered, where almost 11 lakh doses were saved from wastage through efficient management. All mothers with children under the age of five are 100 percent vaccinated and 31,796 people who are travelling abroad were also vaccinated.

Further, he directed the authorities to brace up for the possible third wave, since studies are showing that children would be affected in the third wave, officials were instructed to be prepared with a good action plan, especially considering the treatment for children. Officials have been instructed to expedite the works of Pediatric Supercare Hospitals at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. The Chief Minister said to equip police battalions with Covid Care Equipment and recruit doctors.

In regard to Covid measure, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the authorities to make oxygen beds available right from CHCs to Teaching hospitals and equipp all the PHCs with oxygen cylinders and concentrators. He ordered the officials to ensure proper internet facility is in place for smooth access of Telemedicine services in all health centres. He said that the night curfew must be continued for another week as part of the Covid restrictions from 10pm to 6am and all the protocols must be strictly followed.

The Chief Minister also inquired about the progress of setting up Oxygen Generation plants in every private hospital with more than 50 beds. He clarified that the state government is giving 30 percent incentive for setting up these plants in the State.

Meanwhile, the officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 24,708 active cases at present, where the recovery rate is at 98.05 percent and positivity rate has decreased to 2.83 percent. They said the positivity rate is less than three percent in eight districts and almost 94.19 percent of patients in Network hospitals are being treated under Aarogyasri scheme. The authorities stated that the number of black fungus cases have been decreased, where a total of 4,075 black fungus cases were registered till date of which 863 are undergoing treatment. In regard to vaccination, so far 1,41,42,094 people have been vaccinated, where 1,00,34,337 have got single dose vaccination and 41,07,757 have completed the two-dose vaccination.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Covid Command and Control Chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Secretary M Ravi Chandra, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Finance Secretary Sasibhushan Kumar, 104 call center incharge A Babu, Aarogyasri CEO Dr A Mallikarjuna, APMSIDC VC and MD Vijayarama Raju and other officials were present.

