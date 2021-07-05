AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on Covid-19 today at the Camp Office and has decided to allow cinemas, restaurants, gyms and function halls to operate from July 8 strictly adhering to Covid protocols, including alternate seating in cinemas and restaurants with 50 percent seating capacity by mandating masks and sanitisers.

Oxygen Plants

In regard to oxygen supply, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the establishment of oxygen generation plants in the next two months with full production capacity. The authorities informed that 15,000 oxygen contractors are available in the State and explained the work in progress at 134 Oxygen Generation plants at 97 locations.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on vaccination, prioritising teachers after it reaches 90 percent vaccination to all those aged above 45 years. He told the authorities to complete vaccination for the government employees on priority by department wise, including the pregnant women. The officials said that the government is already vaccinating mothers of children under the age of five.

COVID Cases

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 35,325 active cases at present and 6,542 patients are being treated in hospitals. They said 5,364 people are being treated in COVID care centers and 23,419 are under home isolation. The officials added that the recovery rate has increased to 97.47 percent and positivity rate has decreased to 3.66 percent. They said the positivity rate is less than three percent in five districts and almost 93.40 percent of patients in Network hospitals are being treated under Aarogyasri scheme. The authorities stated that 3,670 black fungus cases were registered till date of which 295 persons died and 2,075 were discharged.

Vaccination

In regard to vaccination, so far 1,28,84,202 people have been vaccinated, where 96,25,316 have got single dose vaccination and 32,58,885 have completed the two-dose vaccination.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Covid Command and Control Chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Covid Task Force Committee Chairman MT Krishnababu, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Secretary M Ravi Chandra, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, 104 call center incharge A Babu, APMSIDC VC and MD Vijayarama Raju and other officials were present.

