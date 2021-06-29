Covid Positivity Rate Less Than 5pc in These AP Districts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the Covid situation in the state. He held a high level meeting with the officials concerned at his camp office in Tadepalli.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 44,773 active cases at present and 7,998 patients are being treated in hospitals . They said 5,655 people are being treated in. COVID care centers and added that recovery rate is increased to 96.96 percent and positivity rate is decreased to 4.46 percent.

They said Positivity rate is less than five percent in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakapatnam, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Nellore. They said 93.62 percent of patients in Network hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri Scheme and added that only 868 calls for were made to 104 number. They said 3,329 black fungus cases were registered till date of which 1,441 patients are being treated, 253 were dead and 1,635 people were discharged.

The officials informed the Chief Minister the action plan regarding measures being taken in the wake of third wave of COVID. They said webinars are conducted, training will be given to new doctors and telemedicine is being made available. The officials said 190 psychiatrists and 16 clinical psychologists were made available to provide counselling to COVID victims as per ICMR guidelines

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang, Covid command control chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, COVID taskforce commitee chairman MT Krishna Babu, Health Secretary M Ravi Chandra, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, 104 call center incharge A Babu, APMSIDC VC and MD Vijayarama Raju and other officials were present.