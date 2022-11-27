Dr. Narthu Bhaskara Rao, the medical officer working at Karamchedu Primary Health Center, in Guntur District of Andhra Pradesh, who was in critical condition after contracting COVID-19 last year, has resumed duty after undergoing treatment thanks to the timely support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It may be recollected that in the month of June last year Bhaskara Rao's lungs were completely damaged and was advised to be put on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and undergo a lung transplant, at a cost of Rs 1.5 Crore. With this, the State Government Medical Association appealed to Health Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy who immediately informed the Chief Minister about the matter. The CM responded positively and assured that the government would bear the cost of Bhaskara Rao’s treatment and allocated financial assistance to the doctor.

The other Rs 50 lakhs had come in the form of donations from the IMA doctors, IRIA doctors, Cardiology, Anesthesia Association, Guntur Medical College old students association, people of Karamchedu, NRIs, and other donors. With this, he was successfully operated and after treatment at home, the doctor has now fully recuperated and is back on duty 18 months later.

Dr. Bhaskar along with his wife Dr. Bhagyalakshmi came to Tadepalli on the 21st of this month to meet the Chief Minister. They thanked the CM and the doctor stated that he would like to rejoin duties. Orders were immediately issued to reinstate him based on the instructions of the Chief Minister. He has now been posted to Nallapadu Regional Training Center (RTC) and orders were issued transferring him to the place by AP Public Health, Family Welfare Department.

