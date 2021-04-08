COVID Cases:Tirumala Sarva Darshan Tokens Suspended Temporarily From April 12

TIRUPATI: With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the state and the country due to the second wave, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple management has decided to suspend Sarva Darshan tokens at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala from April 12 onwards.

Devotees have to note that the Sarva Darshan tokens will be issued till the evening of April 11 only.

In a statement issued on Wednesday TTD said that the Covid cases were on the spurt again in Tirupati city.

Since thousands of devotees have to wait at Bhudevi complex and Vishnu Nivasam for time slot tokens there is a possibility of Covid cases likely to increase.

TTD said the above decision was taken keeping in view of the health safety of devotees and any resumption of tokens in future will be formally announced.

The Ugadi Asthanam will be observed in the Tirumala temple on April 13. The traditional temple court will be observed between 7 am and 9 am at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple in the presence of Sri Malayappa, Sridevi, Bhudevi and Vishwaksena. TTD has cancelled all arjitha sevas (virtual) on that day.

