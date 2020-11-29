COVID Cases in AP On The Decline

For the second consecutive day, the COVID-19 count in Andhra Pradesh decreased. A total of 8,67,063 people have been infected with coronavirus to date. The state's COVID-19 bulletin reported that 49,348 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 625 people tested positive for coronavirus. Five more succumbed to the pandemic and the toll mounted to 6,981. Out of the five deceased, two were from Krishna, two were from West Godavari and one from Visakhapatnam.

In the last 24 hours, 1,186 patients got cured and discharged from the hospitals. The number of active cases stood at 11,571. Andhra Pradesh state's recovery rate stands at 97.86 per cent, higher than the national average. A total of 99,62,416 sample have been tested to date.