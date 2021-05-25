COVID Caseload, Fatalities in Andhra Pradesh Latest Official Figures

Andhra Pradesh: The COVID health bulletin was released by the Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday. Around 12,994 new corona-positive cases have been added to the database.

As on 24-05-2021 the district wise tally stands at - Anantapur - 1,047, Chittoor - 1620, East Godavari District - 2,652, Guntur - 670, Kadapa - 874, Krishna Jilla - 274, Kurnool - 856, Nellore - 503, Aura - 703, Vishakha - 1,690, Vijayanagar - 535, West Godavari District - 706, Srikakulam District - 864.

The Covid fatalities has now risen to 96. East Godavari District - 08, Visakhapatnam - 08, Chittoor - 14, Kurnool - 10, Anantapur - 09, Srikakulam - 07, Guntur - 07, Nellore - 07, Krishna Jilla - 07, Vijayanagar - 10, West Godavari District - 04, * Kadapa - 02. Prakasam - 03.

With 2,652 positive cases, the East Godavari district now leads the state with the highest tally for Covid cases.

The number of positive cases rose to 15,90,926 in the State of AP. The total number of people who survived and were released after treatment was 13,76,94.

So far, 10,222 people have died as a result of the coronavirus infection. Currently, 2,03,762 people are being treated. On Monday18,373 people recovered and were released.

Corona positive cases have decreased substantially and according to Principal Secretary (Health), Anil Kumar Singhal stated that Covid-19 positive cases showed a declining trend over the past five days. There has been a reduction of more than 1,000 new cases per day in the last five days. The (daily) positivity rate also declined from 22 percent on Saturday to 20.48 percent on Sunday.