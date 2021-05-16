AMARAVATI: Even as the coronavirus positive cases touched 14,11,320 in Andhra Pradesh, 22,517 cases were added in the last 24 hours ending on Saturday. As per the latest bulletin, the state also reported 98 Covid-19 fatalities and 18,739 patients had recovered in a day. The total recoveries increased to 11,94,582 and toll to 9,271, and the active caseload in the state was now at 2,07,467.

The districts of East Godavari, Anantapur and Chittoor reported 3,383 fresh cases, 2,975 and 2,884 respectively and topped the list with the highest number of cases in the State.Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vvardhan expressed concern over the positivity rate in AP which ranks 10th in the country.

As the number of cases continues, the State government is likely to take steps to further curb the cases. As of now, the curfew relaxation time is from 6 AM to 12 noon. It is reported that on Monday after discussing with health officials and several ministers on Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy might take a decision whether or not to extend the lockdown further.

From May 5 the Andhra Pradesh government imposed a partial lockdown across the state starting for two weeks to curb the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. Restrictions are in place from 12 noon to 6 am for 14 days which ends on May 19.

Shops are allowed to open daily from 6 am to 12 noon, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in force. After 12 pm, only emergency services are allowed as curfew would be clamped till 6 in the morning.

With the number of cases growing the government is expected to take a final call on the extension of lockdown on Monday. This apart the officials might also consider reducing the relaxation hours to 6am to 9am or 6am to 10am.

Starting Saturday, the state government will conduct a major household survey across the state to track down people suffering from fever, according to Anil Kumar Singhal, principal secretary of the health department. The principal secretary told reporters at the APICC office here on Friday (May 14th) that medical staff will provide appropriate medication to those suffering from fever during the survey.

