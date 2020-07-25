VISAKHAPATNAM: Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, weddings are taking place only with few attendees owing to COVID-19 curbs. The global pandemic and social-distancing policies that have been put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 have effectively ruled out large gatherings and made many people not venture outside.

Many weddings have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid these COVID-19 norms, a young man from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has come up with the idea of sending his marriage meals to all his relatives who would not attend his wedding ceremony.

The young man's engagement function was celebrated in a grand manner and both family members had planned a grand wedding on July 25. The wedding was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The young man then decided to send meals to his relatives who could not make it to the wedding.

Although he could not invite everyone to the wedding, he decided to prepare the delicious meal and send them directly to his relatives house. He made arrangements to send tiffin, lunch and dinner directly to their house.

As the wedding celebrations began on Friday, he sent tiffin directly to the relatives' house at 7 am in the morning. He also served lunch at 11 am. Knowing how many people were in the house, he sent plates, plates, spoons, water‌ bottles in a pack. Even if they could not attend the wedding, they had the wedding meals at their homes with satisfaction.

This young man’s innovative idea is being followed by a few more.