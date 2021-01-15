AP CM YS Jagan To Rollout Covid Vaccine Drive At Govt Hospital Vijayawada On Jan 16

VIJAYAWADA: With the State gearing for the COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will rollout the first Covid Vaccine tommorrow at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada.The Chief Minister will reach the hospital at 11:30 in the morning and personally see the vaccination administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch and oversee the massive immunisation drive across the nation live, via video conferencing.

Administration of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield will be conducted at 332 session sites per day beginning from January 16 to 20 in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government received 4.99 lakh doses of vaccine including 4.77 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin which was distributed from the central vaccine store in Vijayawada to the districts. The doses were shifted to the select primary health centres by Wednesday.

The administration of Covid-19 vaccine will be officially launched at the government hospital in Vijayawada and at the government hospital in Chinna Waltair on January 16. At the same time, health authorities will commence administration of the vaccine in other identified session sites all over the state.

