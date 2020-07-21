AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh recorded as many as 4,994 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases across the state to 58,668. About 62 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus in the state in the last 24 hours thus taking the toll to 758.

A total of 37,162 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among these samples, 4,994 tested positive for the dread virus in the state.



As many as 1,232 people were cured of the virus and discharged. With this, the number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 stood at 25,574.

According to the state health bulletin, there are 32,336 active cases in the state.

A total of 13,86,274 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin from the government read.

West Godavari district recorded the highest cases with 623 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Guntur with 577 cases and Chittoor with 560 cases.