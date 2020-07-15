AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 2,412 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 35,451 as on Wednesday, July 15. As many as 44 deaths related to the dreaded virus were registered in the state in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's health bulletin, in the last 24 hours, 20 cases pertaining to returnees from other states were reported.

A total of 22,197 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Wednesday. Out of this, 2,412 tested positive for the virus in the state. A total of 12,17,963 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

Guntur district recorded the highest with 468 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kurnool with 403 cases and Chittoor with 257 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 805 people were discharged and with this, the total number of people who recovered from COVID-19 rose to 18,378.

With 44 fresh deaths, the toll went up to 452 in the state. There are 16,621 active cases in the state.

In India, there are 3,19,840 active cases of COVID-19 while the toll went up to 24,309. More than 5.92 lakh people have recovered. A total of 9,36,181 confirmed cases have been recorded so far in the country.