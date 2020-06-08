AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases climbed up to 4,813 as 125 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from the state on Monday morning. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported for the past 24 hours. The death toll remains at 75.

A total of 2,387 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals till date, and there are currently 1,381 active coronavirus cases in the state.

According to reports, out of the 4,813 positive cases reported, 838 cases were related to people who had returned from other states, and 132 cases related to those who have returned AP from foreign countries.



In the last 24 hours, the state government has conducted testing on 14,246 samples, out of which 125 samples tested positive. A total of 34 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from state-run hospitals in the past 24 hours.

AP has conducted tests on 4,68,276 samples till date, which is the first state in the country to conduct COVID-19 tests on such a massive scale. Visakhapatnam reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday night, with this COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 179. Two cases each were reported from Anakapalle, Madhurawada, Kancharapalem and Dibbapalem.

Gajuwaka, Sabbavaram and Paravada reported one case each. Four cases were reported in Sriharipuram.

In India, as many as 9,983 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,56,611. The country reported 206 COVID-19 deaths, taking the overall death toll to 7,135.