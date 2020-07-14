AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,908 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 30,163 as on Tuesday, July 14. As many as 43 deaths related to the dreaded virus were registered in the state in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's health bulletin, in the last 24 hours, eight cases pertaining to returnees from other states were reported.

A total of 22,670 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Tuesday. Out of this, 1,908 tested positive for the virus in the state. A total of 11,95,766 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

Chittoor district recorded the highest with 238 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Srikakulam with 205 cases and West Godavari with 199 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 952 people were discharged and with this, the total number of people who recovered from COVID-19 rose to 17,467.

With 43 fresh deaths, the toll soared to 408 in the state. There are 15,144 active cases in the state.

In India, there are 3,11,565 active cases of COVID-19 while the toll went up to 23,727. More than 5.72 lakh people have recovered. A total of 1,20,92,503 samples have been tested so far in the country.