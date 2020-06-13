TIRUMALA: After an employee of the Tirupati Govinda Raja Swami temple here tested positive for COVID-19, the place of worship where devotees generally pay a visit after having darsan of Lord Balaji at Tirumala, was shut down. It will re-open on Sunday.

In a statement by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the board confirmed that the employee tested positive and as a result, devotees will not be allowed for darsanams for two days inside the temple.

The temple will be sanitized for two days as per the COVID-19 protocol laid by the union ministry and will be opened for darshanams of the devotees from Sunday onwards.

However, all services to the almighty will be held, in the absence of devotees, the TTD said in a statement.

The employee had gone in for COVID-19 test after suffering from health issues. His test results later came out positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Contact tracing of the employee is being carried out and those who were in contact with him will also be tested, the TTD said.

Govindaraja Swamy temple is popular in Tirupati as pilgrims make a visit to the temple after paying their obesiance to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Meanwhile, after an over 80-day COVID-19 lockdown, the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala reopened for devotees on June 11 after a trial run on June 8,9 and 10.