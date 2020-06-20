HYDERABAD/AMARAVATI: In a major check to stop the spread of COVID-19 between the Telugu states through people travelling from one state to other, a coronavirus testing unit has been set up at the border of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This COVID-19 testing unit was set up on the highway near the Kodad town in Suryapet district.

Kodad town is a border city between both Telangana and AP. Health officials are conducting COVID-19 tests to all the passengers who were travelling between these two Telugu states. Motorists travelling on the highway are being stopped and need to undergo tests.

Officials are conducting tests without any inconvenience to the passengers. These COVID-19 tests are being conducted for both symptomatic and asymptomatic persons. But, the persons who don't have any COVID-19 symptoms were being tested in a random sample procedure.

The results of the Coronavirus tests will be given to the passengers within just 20 minutes after getting tested. If they tested negative, they were allowed to travel from one state to another, and if tested positive then they would be shifted to quarantine centres.

On Friday, Telangana reported a single highest one-day surge with 499 COVID-19 positive cases, out of which 329 cases were reported under the GHMC limits. With this, the total coronavirus case in the state rose to 6,526.

AP COVID-19 cases climbed up to 7,961 as 465 new cases were reported in the state on Friday.