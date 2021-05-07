Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday spoke to Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana about the COVID Situation in the states.

He is also said to have spoken to Chief Ministers of Jharkhand, Odisha,LGs of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir about the Covid situation there as well.

Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and both discussed the prevailing COVID situation and steps being taken by the state government to control the spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister has briefed the Prime Minister on the steps being taken by the government to contain COVID and the treatment facilities being provided to COVID patients. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the infrastructure facilities are highly improved in the hospitals and measures are being taken from time to time based on prevailing conditions.

Andhra Pradesh is among 10 states which account for over 70 per cent of cases in the country. According to Health Ministry, Telangana has 77,127 active cases and Andhra Pradesh has 1,70,588 such cases. Odisha has 71,134 and Jharkhand has 59,532 active cases.

Telangana

Prime Minister Modi also spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao about the corona conditions in Telangana. It is learned that he also enquired about the well being of the CM KCR who was infected with coronavirus a couple of days ago on this occasion. He has also requested him to send more supplies of medicines, Remedesivir COVID Vaccine doses and Oxygen to the state. The PM responded positively and assured all support from the Centre.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR after the meeting with PM Modi announced that he would not be imposing a total lockdown in the State as it would cause immense loss to the people and the economy.

Later, Modi also spoke to the Chief Ministers of Odisha and Jharkhand over the phone. The COVID-19 cases have also increased in Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir during the second wave of the virus. Puducherry has 11,717 active cases and Jammu and Kashmir have 39,628 active cases.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister is said to have taken a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

A detailed picture of the COVID outbreak in various states and districts was given.

Reports about 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases were also presented and he was also apprised about the districts with high disease weigh down. The Prime Minister was informed about the measures taken to ramp up healthcare infrastructure by these states.

