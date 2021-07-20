COVID-19: Night Curfew In AP Extended By A Week

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the night curfew in the State for another week. Sanctions are in effect from today and the curfew timings continue to be the usual 10 pm to 6 am. Accordingly, all business establishments and offices can function normally from 6 am to10 pm duly following the Covid protocol.The night curfew was to end on July 21 as per the orders issued last week.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conducted a review on COVID preventive measures and vaccination drive in the STate. He asked officials and the state health department to be ready to face the third wave if necessary. He also directed officials to expedite the work of the pediatric super care hospitals to be built in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati.

"Police battalions should also be equipped with COVID care equipment and doctors. Steps should be taken to make oxygen beds available at the Primary Health Care centres and at community hospitals. Oxygen cylinders and concentrators should also be available at PHCs. Telemedicine services at sub-centers, internet facilities should be made available for the doctors of the PHCs so that they can be available through the Virtual mode, YS Jagan directed.

During the review meeting, he directed that the night curfew should continue for another week as part of the COVID containment measures. Restrictions should continue from 10 pm to 6 am and COVID protocols must be followed, he stated clearly. The State Government has made it mandatory to wear masks and a penalty of Rs 100 will be levied for non-compliance. Meanwhile, establishments that allow people without a mask into their premises would have to pay up Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 depending on the gravity of the offense.

A total of 1,628 COVID-positive cases were reported on Monday. As per the health bulletin East Godavari (291), Chittoor(261) and Nellore (241) reported the highest number of cases.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan's Bakrid Greetings